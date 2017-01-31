PR LAHORE - Ali Zafar’s booming anthem for PSL Ab Khel Jamay Ga comes to life with an official music video, directed by Soheb Akhar.

Indeed Ali Zafar continues to grow as the heart, soul and voice of the Pakistan Super League, chosen twice consecutively for the honour of composing, singing and performing the anthem. Zafar will in fact share the stage with international music sensation Shaggy at the opening ceremony of PSL early next month.

The video for Ab Khel Jamay Ga features Ali Zafar alongside cricket legends including Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Ahmed Shehzad and Ramiz Raja.

The audio of the anthem was released earlier this month and the song has been written and composed by Zafar himself. Indeed, Ali Zafar’s undeniable popularity is a testament to his body of work and songs which connect with the hearts and minds of our cricket loving nation. Ali Zafar also performed at 2016’s biggest sporting event, Pakistan Super League Season 1’s official theme song ‘Ab Khel Kay Dikha too much acclaim.