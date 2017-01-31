Lahore - America based Pakistani singer Ali Zaman released album “Lesson in Beauty” in Lahore. The Album is soon being launched in America and other 130 countries.

While talking at Lahore Press Club, Ali Zaman said, he has become the only Pakistani singer releasing English songs and is proud of this distinction.

Models from abroad are also participating in shooting of music video. Collaboration deal has also been finalized with the Apple iTunes Google Music Spotify. “The only purpose of singing in English Language is to highlight the image of Pakistan the Culture and Social Justice as the peaceful country”, said in press talk. He further quoted, “I want to eradicate the perception of Pakistan as a terrorist country because Pakistan is a peaceful country.

My Album is a message of peace and dignity between USA and Pakistan and this step will bring both the nations close to each others.”