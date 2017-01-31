2017 is shaping up to be the year of all things heavy metal. First, there was wire nails. Now? Hair's getting in on the action with "braid chains."

According to Marie Claire, First look was spotted on the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet, where The Crown's Vanessa Kirby wore a braided updo with a tangle of silver chains elegantly woven through it. The look was created by hairstylist and OG Marie Claire Image Maker Adir Abergel, who used a silver chain piece from his new metal hair accessories line—a collaboration with Sara Bieler Sasson of Lelet NY.

"A chain can be worked into any type of braid," explains Abergel. "For the SAG Awards, I wove the silver chain into Vanessa's textured and deconstructed braid. I wanted to create a duality in textures with the soft romantic braid and edgy and sleek chain."

The chain that Abergel designed is attached to a comb, which makes it easier to secure in the hair. To really keep the hold, he suggests backcombing the part of the hair where you're going to insert it. "I designed this piece specifically so that it could work with different lengths and be incorporated into any hairstyle," he explains.

The metal link accessory will debut as part of the Adir x Lelet NY collaboration, which utilizes luxe materials like 14-karat gold, rhodium, antique gold, rose gold, oxidized silver, and brass. It has yet to be released to the public, but we have a feeling this won't be the last heavy metal hair look we see this award's season.