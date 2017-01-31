If you're choosing to live in denial about the reality that Game of Thrones is nearing its end, look away now. Maisie Williams has shared some new tidbits about what to expect from the seventh—and penultimate—season, and it's going to be stressful, reports Harpers Bazaar.

"We've come to the climax and it's rolling down to the end," Williams told Time Out. "I really felt like at the end of last season, everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives, and now we're all going to crash down together to however this show ends."

Oh, and there's "a huge cliffhanger" in store at some point during Season 7. It's not clear whether the season will end on that loose end, à la Jon Snow's "death" at the end of season five, or whether it'll come earlier.

Game of Thrones Season 7 is filming now, and is expecting to premiere sometime this summer.