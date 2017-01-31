TEHRAN - Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi said Sunday he will not attend next month’s Academy Awards ceremony, comparing US President Donald Trump’s visa ban on seven Muslim countries to the actions of hardliners in his own country. Farhadi, nominated for best foreign language film for “The Salesman”, said in a statement released to AFP by his representatives in Los Angeles he had initially planned to attend the ceremony, but had been forced to change his mind. Trump signed an executive order on Friday prohibiting entry to the United States to all nationals of seven Muslim-majority states.