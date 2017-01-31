KARACHI - Rotary Pakistan Literacy Mission (RPLM) organized a live concert of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan yesterday at DHA Golf Club where the music maestro enthralled the audience that had converged at the venue in thousands.

The concert was a fundraiser for RPLM, which has pledged to establish Happy Schools all over Pakistan in order to improve the quality of education in government schools. People from all walks of life appreciated the RPLM efforts for forwarding the cause of education and literacy. Promotional videos of Rotary International, interviews of celebrities and RPLM leadership were shown on the giant screen. The audience also appreciated RPLM’s song promoting education and literacy.

Earlier, PDG Muhammad Faiz Kidwai, national chair RPLM and PDG M. Iqbal Qureshi in their brief remarks highlighted the aims and objectives of RPLM. They maintained that RPLM wishes to achieve the literacy goal through the teach programme specifically developed by the Rotarians of the region.

They added that to overcome the grim situation, RPLM had come up with a comprehensive strategy. Initially, RPLM has adopted 100 government schools in Sindh, while around 250 schools have been adopted by Rotary Clubs all over the country. RPLM is committed to make arrangements for free admissions of children who are not yet enrolled in schools. Free books and uniforms are also to be provided by RPLM. At the end of the event, a shield was awarded to Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for his contribution and support to RPLM.