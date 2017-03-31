HS LOS ANGELES - Drew Barrymore is such a good actress she convinced herself fake weed was the real thing during a film shoot.

A prop specialist on her 2010 film Going the Distance has revealed he spent an hour smoking a herb disguised to look like marijuana to make a brand now bong look well used before Drew took a hit, and he insists no one could get high on the fake stuff. But as soon as Drew started smoking she convinced herself it was the real deal, and she turned a fake high into a pot party. “There was a scene with Drew Barrymore and Justin Long where they smoke out of a bong, and it was kind of a mixed experience,” prop specialist Jeff Butcher tells Refinery29.

“I spent, like, an hour smoking this bong to try and make it look like a bong that had been smoked in before and then, you know, we did the scene and Drew thought that she was high and the directors thought that she was high...! It was a herb that looks like weed but doesn’t get you high.”

The prop master recalls Barrymore really did think she was buzzed: “I smoked the stuff for an hour and it had no effect on me, you know, other than I guess I felt a little bit dizzy,” Butcher adds. “Smoking anything for an hour will make you feel a little bit dizzy.”

Drew is enjoying a professional high these days - her hit Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet, in which she portrays a zombie realtor, was picked up for a second season on Wednesday.