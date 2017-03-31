NEW YORK - The Eagles will play their first full concert since the death of co-founder Glenn Frey as they headline the latest festival of mega-stars from classic rock. Fleetwood Mac, Journey, and Earth, Wind & Fire will also play the festival, to take place on July 15-16 in Los Angeles as The Classic West - and again on July 29-30 in New York where it will be called The Classic East. The new event, announced Wednesday by leading concert promoter Live Nation, comes a year after organizers of California’s Coachella amassed a fortune with a festival that brought out six rock all-stars including Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones.