CM LOS ANGELES - Gigi Hadid took photographs during Fashion Week to prevent her from going ‘’insane’’ during the busy few months earlier this year. The 21-year-old model graced the runway for numerous designer brands, including Balmain, Fendi and Versace, during the fashion extravaganza earlier this year and amongst all the chaos, the blonde beauty decided ‘’the only way’’ to escape the mayhem was to snap away on her camera.

Speaking to Fashion Week Daily website about her release mechanism, the catwalk icon said: ‘’Creative people always need to be creating, regardless of whether they are working or not. For me, making Polaroids during Fashion Week was literally the only way I wouldn’t go insane. I could take pictures of my friends and the people who make me happy.’’ And the fashion muse has revealed her mother, Yolanda, was a large inspiration for her and her siblings Bella, 20, and Anwar, 17, when they were younger as she was ‘’always’’ taking pictures, which encouraged Gigi to follow in her footsteps. Speaking about her 53-year-old parent, Gigi - who is currently dating ‘Pillo Talk’ hitmaker Zayn Malik - she said: ‘’During her time as a model, she was always shooting her own stuff. She has some amazing behind-the-scenes photography of traveling the world. When she quit modelling when Bella and I were born, there was a camera around all the time. We were always being photographed, and we could always play with our mum’s camera.

I grew up taking pictures of everything. I was a competitive horseback rider, and starting at 14 or 15, in between my competitions, I would take pictures of my friends’ horses and sell them for $10. I would print them myself. I loved it. I used to have hadidphotography.com. It’s now just a locked webstarter.’’