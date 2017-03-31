Legendary actor Javed Sheikh is all set to hit the cinema screens soon with his upcoming movie 'Wajood'.

The actor has scheduled his shootings for the movie that will be done in Turkey.

The film has got sponsorship from Turk Airways for which a ceremony was taken place at a local hotel to sign an agreement.

On the occasion, Javed Sheikh said that Lollywood films are making their way to foreign countries. He said that mutual ties between Pakistan and India would be strengthened through this film.

Meanwhile, distributor club’s chairman Sheikh Amjad said that both countries need to boost cultural relations.

The film also features great Lollywood film stars Nadeem, Shahid, Javed Sheikh, Saeeda Imtiaz, Fareeha Altaf, Shaheen Khan, Danish Taimoor, Aditya Singh and Ali Saleem.