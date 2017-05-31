PR LONDON - London’s historic Lancaster House this weekend witnessed the first Pakistani celebration of fashion in its two hundred year history. The eleventh season of Pakistan Fashion Week London took place with over 40 of Pakistan’s leading and emerging designers presenting their latest collections. Umar Saeed, Shameel Ansari, Sana Safinaz, Maria B and Maheen Khan headlined with leading Pakistani models Fouzia Aman and Eshal Fayyaz walking the ramp. This weekend’s production, by leading event directors Riwayat led by the accomplished creative director Adnan Ansari, was a celebration of the 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence. Organised in partnership with the High Commission of Pakistan London, the event was one of a series of events planned by Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UK. Designer MaazJee paid tribute to founding father of Pakistan Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with a collection inspired by his clothing, whilst a fusion of east-west designs from Maheen Khan and Shameem Ansari stole the show.

It was from Lancaster House that the Pakistani flag was sent to Pakistan’s first ever embassy at Lowndes Square in London. How fitting for thousands of Pakistanis to return to Lancaster House some 70 years later to celebrate so much that is good about our country. Over two thousand people registered for the event which saw a catwalk run through the three grand halls of the Royal Palace. Ambassadors from a large number of London based embassies joined the celebration. A nine room exhibition allowed the guests to talk with the designers and buy from their collections. Fashion is one of Pakistan’s leading export industries and runs to a multi-billion pound industry and growing.