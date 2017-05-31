A counter-terrorism advertisement made by a Kuwaiti-based mobile company has gone viral and it has a beautiful message in it. The ad shows. The video shows a suicide bomber being challenged by the victims of terrorism with Emirati singer and songwriter Hussain Al Jasm singing "confront your enemy with peace, not war"

According to a report by Gulf News, the video has received over 2.7 million views since it was uploaded on You Tube on Saturday May 27, the first day of Ramadan.

The three-minute video features Emirati singer and songwriter Hussain Al Jasmi, and by Tuesday it became the third trending topic on You Tube’s platform in the UAE.

The ad recreates a scene of a bus bombing and shows a young boy, resembling Omran Daqneesh, as one of the victims.

Omran’s photograph went viral worldwide in August 2016 as it illustrated the horrors of the Syrian war, and he soon became known as ‘the boy in the ambulance.’

The video also features the survivors of terror attacks that took place in the Arab world, including the 2005 Amman wedding attack that left 57 dead and 110 injured.

The ad against terrorism ends with the message: “We will counter their attacks of hatred with songs of love. From now until happiness.”