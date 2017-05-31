LOS ANGELES - Hollywood star Vin Diesel recently posted a video with American hip-hop artist French Montana on the latter’s Instagram account and the duo is seen wishing Ramazan greetings to their fans is going viral for all the right reasons. No wonder, the video is going viral!

Montana’s video begins with a pleased looking Diesel looking who reveals that his ‘brother’ will be observing Ramazan.

“We are doing another creative session, it’s right before a very important holiday, Ramazan. I’m proud that my brother here will be doing Ramazan. I might be influenced,” said Diesel whose movie xXx: Return of the Xander’s Cage was released recently.To which, Montana added, “Yeah, I’m trying to get my brother to do Ramazan with me, man. Ramazan Mubarak.”

Diesel added that the concept of Ramadan is so powerful that it’d be good for anybody in life to be able to experience that kind of discipline for that long. “It could be really recharging and rehealing,” he said. Diesel was last seen in the eight installament of the Fast and Furious franchise.