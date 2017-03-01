LAHORE: A seminar on eve of International Civil Defence Day was organised by Civil Defence Department and City District Government Lahore at Town Hall yesterday.

Lahore Mayor Col (retired) Mubashir Javed and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed were the chief guests of the seminar while it was attended by a large gathering of citizens belonging to different walks of life.

While addressing on this occasion, Mayor Lahore and Deputy Commissioner Lahore stressed the importance of civil defence and appreciated the duties of civil defence volunteers on the occasion of Ramzan Bazaars, Sunday Bazaars and others.

They also said that the services of civil defense volunteers and officials is the golden chapter of our history and volunteers had actively participated in wars of 1965 and 1971 and made the defence of the country indispensable.

They also highlighted the importance of civil defense and put stressed on the citizens to attend its different trainings as they are necessary for every citizen. Civil Defence Officer Lahore Qari Alam Shar also presented its annual report about the services of civil defence volunteers.