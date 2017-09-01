A tribal belt in northwestern Pakistan celebrated Eidul Azha on Friday amid tight security after a bomb blast killed three and injured two others.

While most of urban and rural areas in Pakistan will observe the sacrificial festival on Saturday, residents of Mohmand Agency, one of the seven semi-autonomous tribal districts along the Afghan border, celebrated Eidul Azha on Friday.

Except for Yaka Ghand, residents of the relatively peaceful tribal belt, celebrated Eid on Friday, reported BBC Urdu.

Tribal areas in Pakistan have a history of observing religious holidays ahead of the main celebrations. The country had two Eidul Fitrs when people in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata celebrated Eid on June 25.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the body officially recognised as the authority on moon-sighting in the country, had announced that Eid will be celebrated across Pakistan on June 26.

Despite efforts by the government, and even the Met Office’s technical predictions, many religious centres continue to announce Eid a day earlier.