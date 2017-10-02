LAHORE: More than a dozen illegal appointments were approved by Principal NCA Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri violating Higher Education Commission rules and without approving financial approval from the Federal Finance Department.

These illegal appointments were approved by Dr Murtaza Jaffri and on April 28, 2017 on which a case is also underway in Lahore High Court. LHC has sought reply from the Principle Dr Murtaza Jafri and other respondents on November 29.

According to details, Syed Maqsood Pasha was appointed illegally as Professor of Architect avoiding HEC criteria which requires M Phil of Masters in Architecture with 15 years experience for the post. Syed Maqsood did not hold any M Phil degree.

Majid Syed Khan was appointed Professor Film and TV, totally negating HEC criteria which requires BS Bachelors degree in Film and TV. Majid was Web-Master which falls in non-teaching post. He holds degree in Multi Media Posts which did not meet up with the HEC requires.

Syeda Faridsa Batool was appointed avoiding HEC rules as Professor of Communication and Cultural Studies. For this post a PhD degree with three years of experience is required. Farida Batool holds six months experience at the time of appointment.

According to available documents to The Nation Zafar Iqbal was appointed illegally Professor of Design Rawalpindi. Fort this post he did not qualified as he did not hold Master (foreign) or M Phil (Design) along with 15 years of experience. While, Syed Faisal Shehzad was appointed as Professor of Architect violating HEC rules and he also not completed his PhD.

On non teaching posts eight illegal appointed were approved including Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Lahore and given additional charge of registrar. The post was original on contract base and to ‘accommodate’ the rules and regulations of the contract base job was changed with less experience years.

It was also seen in the illegal appointments that some post were made advertise with different posts names but the contract letter were issued later with different post names.

Bushra Saeed Khan was appointed as Additional Registrar NCA on the post of BPS 18 on contract basis while the NCA advertise the post that they were looking for permanent registrar.

Muhammad Shehzad Tanvir was appointed illegally as Deputy Registrar (Academics) as the post required MBA with three years experiences. He did not the required degree.

Similarly, Ms Sana Javed was appointed illegally as Office Superintendent (Education and Examination). According to NCA Stationary Rules the post required five year experience of administration in any government institution.

Some posts including Restoration and Maintained Officer, Programme Organiser CCRS, Student Coordinator, Software Engineer, Assitant MA (Hons), Desk Information Officer created to oblige the blue-eyes of Principal Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri.

Interestingly, a post of Security Officer for the amount of Rs 40,000 with 40 to 45 years of experience was advertised in the newspaper on January 13th, 2017 but the notification of Shiraz Idrees’ appointment was dated w.e.f January 3, 2017. Currently Professor of Film and TV and Professor of Cultural Studies are also enjoying their posts as both are illegally appointed as one is overage for the post and other has not M.Phill degree for the required post.

Students of NCA have expressed serious distrust on the violation of merit and termed it not-a-good-sign for NCA as an institution.