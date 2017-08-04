World Kashmir Awareness Forum Secretary General Dr Ghulam-Nabi Fai has said that the silence of world powers on Kashmir issue has given a sense of impunity to Indian forces.

“Kashmir represents a government's repression not of a secessionist or separatist movement but of an uprising against foreign occupation, an occupation that was expected to end under determinations made by the United Nations,” he said at an event organised by Kashmir House in Washington.

“The situation has been met with studied unconcern by the United Nations that has given a sense of total impunity to India.

“All the peculiarities of the Kashmir situation become more baffling in view of the fact that the mediatory initiative which would halt the violations of human rights and set the stage for a solution would entail no deployment of the troops of the United States, no financial outlays and no adversarial relations between United States and India,” he added.

Another speaker at the event, Abid Khurshid, president of Kashmir Journalists Forum, Islamabad, said world bodies must persuade both Pakistan and India to fulfill international pledges.

“We talk about plebiscite in Kashmir which was agreed by the world body and that's only way forward to settle the Kashmir dispute. The UN and other peace loving countries must play their role to persuade both India and Pakistan to fulfill these internationally accepted pledges and promises,” he said.

Khurshid elaborated that the peace process and human rights in Kashmir cannot be separated. “They will succeed or fail together. It is a difficult situation that we are facing with constant firing across the Line of Control. These relentless firings of Indian army across LoC have rendered countless people disabled in Azad Kashmir,” he said.