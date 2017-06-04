LAHORE: Iranian Cultural Centre Lahore Sunday arranged a seminar to mark 28th death anniversary of founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini.

Iranian Consul General Muhammad Bani Asadi said that Imam Khomeini led the Iranian nation in the time of crises and overthrown the Shah of Iran in 1979. He said we need to revitalize the spirit of Imam Khomeini’s message that urge Muslim countries unity.

Bani Asadi said Imam Khomeini wanted peace and unity among Muslim countries.

A documentary film was showcased on the life of Iranian leader. Also a book exhibition carrying books in persona and Urdu language was held. Number of children as well as students from various universities visited the book stall.

Iranain Cultural Centre Lahore Director Mehdi Rabbani said Khomeini envisaged a peace in society and gave message of tolerance. “On 7 January 1989 Khomeini sent a letter to Mikhail Gorbachev USSR titled ‘justice and Sulah and material...peace means end of war’. Khomeini said Iraq waged war on Iran and world peace would only be possible with mutual respect of each other values,” he said.

He said country’s sovereignty is the ultimate thing and that is the reason Iran does not accept the occupation of Jerusalem.

Separately, according to media reports thousands of Iranians different parts of the country thronged to mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran to pay tribute to the architect of the Islamic Revolution.

Imam Khomeini was the architect of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution which led to the overthrow of the US-backed Shah of Iran.

He was born in 1902 and grew to become the iconic leader of the Iranian nation’s struggle in the 1970s against the centuries-old monarchical tyranny. Imam Khomeini passed away on June 3, 1989, at the age of 87.

On the occasion, Iranian Consul General Muhammad Bani Asadi, Director khan-e-Farhang Lahore Mehdi Rabbani, Dr Amjad Hussain Chisti (Jamiat Ulema Islam Niazi Group), Chairman Imaia Organization Razi Abbas Shamsi, Khuwaja Habiur Rehman President Iran Pak Cultural Federation, Imran Masood Vice Chancellor South Asia Uni, Masoom Hussain Shah Naqvi, Maualana Ali Raza Naqvi were present.