LAHORE: Lion of Kargil, Captain Karnal Sher Khan 18th martyrdom anniversary is being observed today. He embraced martyrdom on July 5, 1999 while successfully defending the Kargil’s five strategic posts at the height of 17000 feet on Line of Control.

Eight times Indian Army tried to attacked the strategic posts of Gultry at Kargil and every time Karnal Sher Khan was there to defend the snow hidden peaks. He exemplary defended the snowy peaks during Kargil Operation and his name has written in golden words in history.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan’s grandfather also took part in Kashmir Jihad in 1948 and valiantly liberated large area of Kashmir valley which is now Azad Kashmir. His grandfather had wished someone from his family would accomplish the liberation of Kashmir. His grandfather gave Sher Khan title of ‘Karnal’ (a localized version of colonel)

Karnal Sher Khan’s younger brother in one of Tv interview told presenter Moeen Akhtar, that his brother always recite Pashto’s two verses “If whole world become heaven I will not give the mud of my country’s land. If my countries need my blood I will shed my blood for my country.”

According to Pakistan Army website, Sher Khan was born on 1 January 1970. He was commissioned in the Army on 14 October 1994.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage during the Kargil conflict on the Line of Control.

He set personal examples of bravery and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy. He defended the five strategic posts, which he established with his jawans at the height of 17,000 feet at Gultary, and repulsed many Indian attacks.

After many abortive attempts, the Indians on 5 July 1999 ringed the posts of Captain Karnal Sher Khan with the help of two battalions and unleashed heavy mortar fire and managed to capture some part of one of his posts.

Despite facing all odds, he led a counter-attack and re-captured the lost parts of his post. But during the course, he was hit by the machine-gun fire and embraced ‘Shahadat’ at the same post.

According to Pakistan Army Museum, Colonel Sher Khan received training at Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, he was posted to 27 Sindh Regiment. During his deputation to Northern Light Infantry (NLI) he volunteered himself for the defence of his motherland; there he was posted to the Line of Control for two years.

Before Kargil Operation he established military posts on the snow hidden peaks of Gultry, some 15,000-17,000 feet above sea level.

On July 5, 1999 Indian Army launched a two pronged attack on his post and fired some approximately 12,500 rounds. He was not only a valiant soldier but also a wise commander. He created an impression of a Bridga’s presence by making use of small contingent of soldiers. He himself took an active part in the battle when enemy captured a part of his post.

Despite sheer shortage of ammunition and men, Captain Karnal Sher Khan repulsed the enemy back to their territory. He was awarded ‘Nishan-i-Haider’ posthumously.

Punjab Chief Minister in his message on 18th martyrdom anniversary of Karnal Sher Khan we are proud of bravery and valor of Sher Khan who defeated the enemy on high altitude in Kargil war.

In 2016, Indian Lieutenant General Mohinder Puri in a TV interview praised Colonel Sher Khan of Pakistan Army who was martyred during Kargil war for his bravery.

Colonel Sher Khan of the Pakistan Army was someone whose bravery was acknowledged by his enemy, the Indian side as well during the Kargil war. 15 years on, Captain Sher Khan remains a hero.

Lieutenant General Mohinder Puri who led the Indian army during the Kargil war 15 years ago said that Colonel Sher Khan had attacked the Indian forces at the Tiger Hill. It was a surprise for the Indian side but one that led to the ‘death’ of Khan.

Mohinder Puri accepted that the bravery of Sher Khan and the way he led the operation was exemplary.