Representatives of Pakistan Peoples Party reminded Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and its leadership about the way daughter of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto was treated in various times.

Today Maryam Nawaz, daughter of sitting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, appeared before the Joint Investigation Team in Panama Case. Representatives of PMLN criticized the JIT for calling Maryam Nawaz to answer few questions, as she was a lady and she should be respected instead of being pulled into court.

Upon PML-N’s condemnation, Bakhtawar daughter of Benazir Bhutto, PPP's Shehla Raza, Sharmila Farooqi and Sherry Rehman came forward to remind them how women were treated during different tenures, which included Nawaz Sharif’s era too.

Bakhtawar Bhutto, daughter of Benazir tweeted,

My mother was dragged court 2 court. So many of our PPP women were dragged N League hav always been above the law #OrFlewAwayFromIt #History https://t.co/F9qaJ4KLC6 — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) July 4, 2017





PPP MPA Sharmila Farooqi tweeted,





Shehla Raza tweeted various pictures where Benazir Bhutto went to court hearings without a female police officer, and with her children.

Mian sahib sub sharam dilatay thay mugar aap tu samajhtay hi nahi k"ALLAh" sub say bara hai pic.twitter.com/7ZuPxGqNxL — Syeda Shehla Raza (@SyedaShehlaRaza) July 5, 2017





Shehzadi Maryam aur PPP ki 21 sala taliba ki pashi ka farq. Shame pic.twitter.com/iZPli2L96j — Syeda Shehla Raza (@SyedaShehlaRaza) July 5, 2017





Shame shame shame. From court to jail without lady police"kiya main kisi ki Beti.nahi thee Mian sahib"?? pic.twitter.com/WFQ5RWD68H — Syeda Shehla Raza (@SyedaShehlaRaza) July 4, 2017





PPP Senator Sherry Rehman while speaking to The Nation said, Why is the whole of Islamabad being held hostage if Maryam Nawaz has gone to JIT. I agree all women should be treated with respect but why all this protocol and police escorting her. It seems as if she is going on some political ‘jihad’.”

Was made a missing person in a Punjab safehouse after lock up in police thaana;never invoked the woman card, I was a PPP member led by SMBB — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 5, 2017





She shared one of her past experiences during General Musharaf’s rule, when Former President Asif Ali Zardari had landed in Lahore and a large number of PPP supporters were picked up and put in Sarwar Road jail. Later in the night everyone was released except Naheed Khan, Sherry Rehman and Safdar Abbasi. Sherry Rehman said, “We were shifted to a safe house of a security agency near Wagah Border. My family did not know where I was. There was one man on the door to keep check, no medicines, we had to stay together even though there was a man with us. We faced so much but never once did we complain, nor play the woman card. Then why is PMLN complaining?”

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s MPA Sadia Sohail while speaking to The Nation commented on PMLN’s reaction said, Why are they complaining now? Wasn’t Benazir Bhutto someone’s daughter? I fractured my arm when we stood by Benazir Bhutto in those days. No one thought of us that we were women too. Weren’t ladies in Model Town someone’s daughter who were shot in the stomach and face?”

She further asked “When she does corruption then she should be answerable too. If she can head male meetings why can’t she come to JIT.”

She recalled an incident of the Prophet’s time where he said that if it was my daughter involved in theft he would punish her too. Then how is Maryam Nawaz feeling insulted?

Lastly she asked why Maryam Nawaz is only the daughter of Pakistan, when there are hundreds of girls who are raped, murdered and abused in Pakistan and no one gets justice.