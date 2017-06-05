Advocate Tanvir Hashmi has filed a writ petition against the day to day hearing of Khadija Siddiqqi’s case which has been ordered by the chief justice of Lahore High Court so that the case can come to a conclusion within a month.

The first hearing of this appeal will be held tomorrow in Lahore High Court with Justice Muzahir Ali Akbar Naqvi presiding.

Speaking to The Nation Khadija Siddiqi said, “They are filing this petition only to delay the outcome of the case, as there will be Eid break at the end of June and then the court holidays in August, but I hope that the court will not listen to them.”

She further asked the civil community to step out tomorrow and stand with her in the high court, as this is a battle that not only has importance for her but also each and every girl of Pakistan.

Jibran Nasir, a social activist and lawyer, has also requested common social media users to show up at Lahore High Courts to show support and demand justice for Khadija Siddiqi.

Ayesha Malik, the lawyer who will plead the case for Khadija Siddiqui, said that it was ironic that while on the one hand almost the entire lawyer community wanted justice to be done in this case, yet on the other hand are appealing for the hearing to be delayed through their petition.

Khadija Siddiqi was stabbed 23 times by Shah Hussain, son of Tanvir Hashmi, a lawyer, in Lahore last year. The case is being heard in Lahore High Court. Last month, Khadija’s mother said that the lawyers were harassing them when they went for the hearings.