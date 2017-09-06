Brig (Retd) Talat Imtiaz Naqvi was a Lieutenant when the 1965 war broke out. He was in medium Artillery regiment which was a part of the Pakistan Army’s armored division. The unit was deployed in near Khem Karan in the Punjab during the war and it lost two soldiers.

Brigadier Imtiaz shared his memories of public response after the 1965 war was declared. “The public response at that time was amazing. When we crossed one village to another we were welcomed by people waiting with garlands or with food or water which they forced on us even when we asked them not to. At times some of them would even climb up on our vehicles to reach their destinations.”

Brig Imtiaz said India should not try messing around with Pakistan as it has in the past as it would cost them a lot. Pakistan has been fighting a war on terror since the past 10 years which has made the Army and other its sister forces a battle hardened force to reckon with.