Brig Rauf Ahmed Khan was at Gadgor during action in 1965 war.. He shed light on various angles of the war.

What was the environment prior to 1965 war and how did the war proceed?

He said the tensions were high since the beginning of the year. Rann of Kutch was simmering in the south, and round about April / May the skirmishes started. I was on a course during this period, which was called off half way as troops were moved for deployment, and the practical part of the course could not be conducted. My unit had already moved to field location, and I joined back there. Later we returned to the Cantonment, leaving a part which took part in operation grand slam with an armored regiment. On 6th Sept 1965 we moved out from the Cantonment to field location and we went into battle.

Remember that there was a big numerical difference between Pakistan and Indian army then, which exists even today. During planning in 1964, the army wanted to increase its level of manpower due to the threat perception; however the Finance Minister Mr. Shoaib, was reluctant to allocate funds for this as a result the army had to shuffle troops to create formations to meet the demands that the strategy envisioned. Some additional raising was also done, once again by taking troops from different battalions to raise a new battalion so while the army had more formation but no additional troops.

In august 1965 Operation Gibraltar and later Operation Grand Slam were launched. However, in the latter the Army changed the formation commander, resultantly the momentum of advance on Akhnur was broken and Pakistan Army was not able to capture Akhnur bridge, which would have cut off the line of communication between India and Indian held Kashmir which would have brought India practically to its knees!

By that time the Pakistan Air Force had achieved air superiority by shooting down four Indian Air Force aircraft over the area. Subsequent air battles and shooting down on IAF aircrafts, and the attacks by the PAF on forward IAF air bases further stopped the IAF from operations in the war zone,” he explained.

Brig Rauf Ahmed Khan during Chawinda action in 1965 war.

What was the role of the Government of Pakistan, even though this was the time of President Ayub Khan; and what role did the international community play?

President Ayub was an active leader and he was instrumental in getting military aid from the US and other countries; Pakistan was also held in high esteem abroad in those days. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto after being Minister of Commerce and later Minister of Water and Power, Communications and Industry; he was appointed Foreign Minister in 1963. He was shrewd and intelligent and is supposed to have told Ayub Khan that if Pakistan takes action in Kashmir India would not interfere in the operations as long as we do not cross the international boundary. Ayub Khan fell for this and approved the launch of Operation Gibraltar, however the Indians attacked across the International border at Lahore on 6th September.

Other than this the change of command mid stride during the Operation Grand slam to capture Akhnur brought the advance to a halt resulting in the Indian Army putting in a force to stop the Pakistan Army.