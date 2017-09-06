Air Marshal Arshad Chaudary (Retd) { HI(M), SI (M), SBt } was one of the eight Pakistan Air Force F 86 Fighter pilots who created history in Pathankot during the 1965 war. He retired as Vice Chief of the Air Staff in 1997. After the skirmishes in the Rann of Kutch the Pakistan Air Force knew that the Indians would reply to this so it started preparations. Teams of the best of fighter pilots were selected and meticulous training for war started.

The team that Arshad Chaudary was a part of was tasked to strike Pathankot when needed. As things escalated and the Indian Army General Jayanto Nath Chaudhuri famous for his September 1965 boast “Tomorrow we will drink in Lahore Gymkhana,” crossed the border opposite Lahore on the morning of 6th September. When the PAF personnel reached Peshawar PAF airbase they saW a lot of movement and planes were being readied with rockets which were World War 2 vintage. They learned that they were to provide ground support around Wagah as India had attacked Pakistan.

The pilots were briefed about the mission and six planes laden with 4 rockets each, rose into the sky and headed for Wagah in Lahore. They could see the movement of Pakistan and Indian troops on both sides of the BRB canal. The Flight Leader gave orders to choose targets and hit the enemy. Once PAF started strafing the Indian tanks and trucks stopped their movement and within no time huge damage was caused to the Indian tanks and trucks.

Talking to The Nation Air Marshal Arshad Chaudary said,

“Indian Army General J.N Chaudari may have drank BRB water but he was not able to get his peg in Gymkhana.”

On return to base they were briefed for a strike on the Indian Air Force Base at Pathankot, with the time over target as 5:05 pm. Before take-off they equipped themselves with the regulation equipment and necessary articles for emergency procedures. Arshad Chaudary recalling the moments before takeoff said, “Squadron Commander briefed us to strike only once and return immediately as we could face fuel shortage.” Deputy Chief Khyber Khan bid each one of the ten pilots farewell, gave a miniature Quran and tied ‘imam zamin’ and said may God be with you.”

There were 10 planes, 8 were to strike while the two had to provide cover. In the first formation, Sajad Haider, Arshad Chaudary, Dilawar, Khalid Latif were flying. In the second formation Akbar, Abbas Khattak, Mazar Abbas, Ghani Akbar.the cover planes were piloted by Wing Commander Tawab (who later became C-in-C of Bangladesh Air Force) and Arshad Sami.

The flight path led to Pasrur which was the descent point and our initial point; from there we set our course for Pathankot, India was caught by surprise. Arshad Chaudrry recalled “When we pulled up to position for the strike no one shot at us this gave us confidence and we looked for our targets. IAF Mystère planes were parked in pens so it was difficult to shoot them, however I aimed for the plane and hit it. Then I saw a C 119 transport aircraft on the tarmac it had an American flag on it but since it was on our target I shot it. While I was preparing for my third strike I came to know that now I am under the enemy fire. I took evasive action and went into a Jinking maneuver to escape from the enemy fire. As I came out safe from the maneuver I saw two Mig 21 planes being fueled on the tarmac I destroyed these straffing wing to wing in a text-book move, and pulled off reciting Ya Ali Madad. Before exiting Pathankot I hit the Air Control tower and destroyed it completely.” After completing the strike we headed for Sargodha for refueling, 12 IAF planes were on fire and the ATC destroyed when they left.

When the flight formation landed at Peshawar it was received by the wife of Air Marshal Noor Khan the C-in-C and they were congratulated for their action and served chilled milk with Rooh Afza. Air Marshal Arshad Chaudry’s eyes got nostalgic as he recalled that during the 65 war he flew 32 missions with success. Flying Officer Arshad Chaudhry rose to the rank of Air Marshal and retired as Vice Chief of the Air Staff in 1997. He was awarded HI (M), SI(M) and Sitara e Basalat.

The Pathankot strike was the deciding point that gave the Pakistan Air Force air superiority over Indian Air Force. The skills of our pilots and the state of art equipment we use helps the PAF retain this air superiority over IAF even today.