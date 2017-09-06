The pilots of the Pakistan Air Force played a vital role in not only assisting the ground troops but also defending the air space. Flight Lt Qais Hussain was one of the pilots who is known for shooting down an Indian aircraft which was carrying Chief Minister of Gujrat in India, Balwantrai Mehta, his wife, three members of his staff, a journalist and two crew members. Years later Qais Hussain got in touch with his daughter Farida Singh and condoled with her about her father’s death.

Speaking to The Nation about the incident he said, “We did not know that the plane was carrying civilians, and secondly it was not supposed to be in that territory which was 60 miles off their flight path, so I was guided to the area by the controller and ordered to shoot it down.”

Qais shed light on the scenario before the September 1965 war, “India did not catch Pakistan by surprise as we were prepared since Rann of Kutch incident took place in March of 1965. Even though it is said that the war began on 6th September’ however it had begun on 5th September when Squadron Leader Sarfaraz Ahmed Rafiqui and Air Commodore Imtiaz Bhatti shot down four Indian Vampire aircraft over Kashmir.”

He recalled details of his last mission on 23rd September which was over Amritsar during which his F 86 aircraft was shot and he escaped miraculously. He said, “I was Number two amongst the four planes in the sortie. We had to target standing tanks in a village near Amritsar, prior to the strike as we were assessing the damage it would cause to the civilians the right wing of my plane was hit by ground fire. It was a tough thing, if I had bailed out there I would have been shot. I managed to bring the plane to River Ravi by that time the fire had extinguished and I reached Sargodha.

“This war showed how PAF was a major component of the Pakistan armed forces. Since then PAF has excelled to heights. We also coordinated with our other forces to understand their working for better performance,” Qais said.