LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority confiscated 1.1 million rotten eggs worth Rs15 million from Punjab’s only privately owned egg processing unit Al-Wafa located in Mangamandi during a raid on Wednesday night.

PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal said that eggs worth Rs15 million and were seized from an eggs processing unit of a known biscuit company.

It is pertinent to note that eggs were being used to prepare powder for use in biscuits.

It is the only eggs processing unit in the Punjab which supplies eggs powder to biscuit manufacturing companies in Punjab.

According to details, PFA teams raided the factory and upon founding the deteriorating condition of eggs being used in the factory for the eggs procession so it could convert in powder, sealed the factory.

PFA spokesperson told The Nation that upon finding such horrific condition of eggs being used in processing PFA immediately sealed the factory and also disposed off he rotten eggs material that was ready to be used in the powder making.

The factory was sealed few days ago but hey managed to keep up the operational activities in the factory illegally and on Wednesday night we raided and sealed it again, he said.

The raid became successful, according to PFA officials because of PFA vigilance cell who informed the other team that were already prepared for the raid. PFA also lodged FIR against the owners of privately owned factory Al-Wafa.

DG PFA Noorul AMin Mengal said that the mafia has become so powerful but PFA will continue their raids against mafia involved in ill practices and compromised the citizens’ health.

The worrisome situation of confiscating such a huge amount of rotten eggs became shocking news for biscuit lovers who on social media expressed their state of grief.

Ahmad Abdullah, 18, talking to The Nation said it was very bad news for me and for those biscuit lovers who usually eat biscuits as a habit. “Our government should keep more check and balance on such bad intentions of profiteers who use rotten eggs in making eggs powder,” he said.

Separately PFA imposed fine worth Rs 25,000 on Bomboy Chupati restaurant, Rs 12,000 on Arcadian Café and Rs 25,000 on Z Village for using rotten tomatoes in making dishes and failed to produce the medical certificates on workers.