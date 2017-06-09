LAHORE: The Information Technology University (ITU) and University of Colorado Boulder (UCB) under Pakistan-United States Science & Technology Cooperation Program will work together to develop "Design and Implementation of Water ATMs – Water Dispensing and Quality Measurement Units" (Water Filtration Plants) in Pakistan.

Dr Tauseef Tauqeer of ITU and Mustafa Naseem of UCB are jointly awarded a competitive research grant of $374,599 by the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) in the US and by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Pakistan.

The Government of Punjab (GoP) is determined to construct Water Filtration Plants community clean water collection points, where community members can collect clean drinking water at no monetary cost.

Research has shown that due to the lack of regular monitoring of various filtration mechanisms, the water quality is below acceptable levels at many plants.

Pakistan is an extremely water starved country, with water levels falling below 1000 cubic meters per capita in the recent past.

Access to clean drinking water is an even greater challenge, with 16 million people in Pakistan having no choice but to drink unhygienic water, resulting in death of 41,000 children per year due to diarrhea, substandard water and sanitation facilities.

This project aims to create a Water ATM – an electronic water dispensing device with quality measurement unit.

The Water ATM will be comprised of probes that measure pH, turbidity, residual chlorine, and total dissolved solids (TDS).

The water quality and dispensing quantity will be measured throughout the day and the data will be recorded via telemetry on the web-based dashboard. In this way, any water wastage or filtration plant maintenance issues can be promptly highlighted and timely addressed.

E-Stamping: PITB project e-Stamping in span of 12 months generated revenue worth Rs30.243 billion. The old system used to fetch Rs20 to 22 billion proceeds through the sale of Stamp papers through a lengthy and time consuming process.

Till now 1,246,600 citizens have visited the e-Stamping website. Total e-Stamp papers (Judicial – non judicial) that have been issued through this system are 1,180,414, out of which 1,102,399 are non-judicial and 78,015 are judicial e-Stamp papers.