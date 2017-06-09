LAHORE: Child Rights Movement Punjab urged media to play effective role in creating child friendly legislative environment to ensure protection of children rights. This was demanded during an orientation meeting held on Friday for media on state of children’s rights in Punjab.

Political analyst Salman Abid moderated the program. He said that mainstream media should include the issues of marginalized segments of society into their priority agenda, which would be the real service for the masses. He said the media these days have become over politicized and resultantly no much space is there to highlight social issues like child abuse, child labour, child marriages, corporal punishment etc.

Provincial Coordinator Child Rights Movement Rashida Qureshi shared urged that media should promote government accountability for not being prioritizing the issues of children through their news, articles and other assignments.

She said that media should aware about Pakistan’s International obligations under United Nations Convention on the Rights of Child (UNCRC), Sustainable Development Goals and recommendation accepted by Government of Pakistan under Universal Periodic Review 2012.

Child rights activist Iftikhar Mubarik said that issues of children rights in Punjab are requiring serious attention from Chief Executive of the province to get resolved. He said that the issue of development and adoption is still unaddressed as the mandate to deal with child protection issues in a holistic way is not determined yet.

He also stressed the importance of Social Media in highlighting the issues of children so the real players could be target to convey public responses.

Journalists from different newspapers and channels stressed to launch capacity building events for media on children’s rights issues journalists could contribute effectively in protection of children’s rights.

They suggested that civil society should document case studies to support evidence based reporting having its link with gaps in legislation and policy.

It was suggested by journalists that mass communication department of different universities should also engage their students on social issues too so they could get pre services training on social issues.