LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday banned sale of national flag in colours other than green color, with directions to police to take action against violators.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order, observing that disrespect of the national flag was not acceptable. The chief justice ordered the federal government to ensure respect and honour of the national flag. The court also issued notice to the federal government and sought reply.

A female lawyer Advocate Shakeela Rana had filed the petition and submitted that as August 14 was approaching fast, the shopkeepers were selling national flags of different colours besides green colour flag.

She said green-colour flag was the national flag under the Constitution of Pakistan. Therefore, sale of national flag in any other colour was violation of the constitution.

Its sale and printing in any other colour other than green was unlawful, she said. She prayed the court to ban sale of national flag in other colours other than green.