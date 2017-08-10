LAHORE: MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Pakistan along with Information Technology University concluded a five week long Summer Entrepreneurship Bootcamp today at Lincoln Corner.

This Bootcamp was conducted in partnership with ‘A for Youth’.

The Entrepreneurship Bootcamp created an opportunity for passion driven youngsters aged 16 to 24 to refine their entrepreneurial skills and gave them a platform to further build on their business ideas and convert their dreams into a reality.

A rigorous training programme was designed for the whole Bootcamp which ultimately allowed these youngsters to test their skills after being trained in areas like product ideation, communication skills, design thinking, public speaking, research, and business development.

The programme also allowed the participants to experience the thrill of being part of actual startups and listen to the engaging stories of young local and international entrepreneurs.

Over 50 applications were received for the Bootcamp but only eleven teams were shortlisted for the program. The applications were shortlisted on the basis of the viability of the business idea and the team strength.

All 11 teams pitched their final presentations which were adjudged by a panel of judges including Amna Nadim (CEO EarthRyse), Eisha Zeb (Director PlanX/MITEFP), Usama Tauqeer (CEO AlooClan), and Bilal Mubarik (CTO Aloo Clan).

The judges unanimously awarded GameShare the winning shield.

On the concluding ceremony, ITU Director Academics Farzana Shahid congratulated the winning team and advised all teams to keep following their dreams.

“Such programmes help young Pakistani entrepreneurs gain global exposure and knowledge,” she said.

She also congratulated MITEFP and all event partners on the program success and concluded her speech by saying, “We are looking forward to bring global success stories from Pakistan through such initiatives.”

The Summer Entrepreneurship Bootcamp is one of the many youth driven programmes organised under the banner of MIT Enterprise Forum Pakistan.

The final ceremony was followed with August 14 activities and a lunch for the participants and host teams.