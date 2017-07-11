LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority issued warning and has advised customers, shopkeepers not to buy meat from the Tollinton market as the market’s environment has been identified as completely unhygienic for sale and purchase of meat.

PFA advised common people, customers, catering companies not to buy meat from the market.

Tollinton market is hub of birds and purchase in the city and that is the only reason PFA issued warning that chicken’s meat which is openly available for the customers are getting infused with gems and diseases due to presence of birds habitant.

There are dozens of chicken sale points in Tollinton Market and thousands of family’s household expenses are directly earned from the sale and purchase of the meat here at bazaar.

PFA Director General issued in this regard said is the matter of citizens of Lahore whose health is at stake if the sale is continued at the market. Notice stated to shift the shops to other areas.

In the notice it is pleaded that unhygienic meat which is being sold at the markets could lead to higher chances of typhoid, food poisoning, diarrhea, hepatitis A and E, poliomyelitis and dysentery.

The nullah present along the Tollinton market is also the dangerous for provision of hygienic meat to the people. The advertisement is issued in provision of Punjab Food Authority (2011) Section 2B.

On the other hand, PFA also issued warning to the restaurants if they will buy meat from the Tollinton Market chicken shops, they will have to pay heavy fines against the restaurants/hotels owners.

In 2014 a special team of the City District Government of Lahore (CDGL) seized 600kg of dead chicken and meat from Tolinton Market which is city’s largest meat market and arrested three shopkeepers involved in it.

While Lahore Restaurants Association met with PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal on usage of used-oil in cooking of food items. Both sides agreed on the mechanism on disposal of used oil. The used oil will be given to the approved licensed bio diesel companies in Punjab including Faisalabad A M Chemicals, Sheikhupura Bio Tech, and Bahawalpur Bio Speed. Other than this, 11 more companies are in process of allotting license by PFA in coming weeks.

On Monday, PFA sealed Saad Oil and Ghee Industries which was operational in Kot Lakhpat industrial area. The factory was working without having any license.

Earlier, Punjab Food Authority decided to inspect the quality of ingredients in 27 ghee and cooking oil mills located in several districts of Punjab. Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers’ Association (PVMA) office bearers met with Punjab Food Authority Director General Noorul Amin Mengal and agreed upon the process to check the ghee mills ingredients quality.

According to PFA officials, in meeting both sides agree to devise a mechanism to check the quality of ingredients that are being used in manufacturing of ghee and cooking oils in mills.