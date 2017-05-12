The Punjab government on Friday finally transferred and replaced the officers facing serious illness because of hectic working schedules.

The officers on the helm of affairs had no fixed duty hours and were busy doing official business even on the weekends at the cost of their health and family life.

Secretary Schools who suffered the heart attack a couple of weeks ago was removed from the school education department and posted as secretary of the Auqaf department. Secretary Zakat Department Salman Iqbal was relieved from the additional charge of the Auqaf department.

Directorate of Staff Development Project director Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik was posted as secretary schools department.

Former secretary of the Auqaf department late Nawazish Ali also suffered a heart attack after attending the apex court proceedings and died.

Dr Ahmad Bilal who is suffering from kidney problem was directed to report to the S&GAD. He is expected to go on leave for his kidney treatment. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Azmat Mehmood is transferred and posted as Secretary Excise. DC Rawalpindi Talat Mehmood was given additional charge of the commissioner office.

Secretary Labor department Dr Shoaib Akbar was also suffering and was posted as OSD. He is also expected to avail long leave for his treatment. MD Punjab Health Foundation Dr Farah Masood replaced him as secretary. She was holding the secretary office for quite some time as Dr Akbar was on leave.

Former secretary Implementation and Coordination (I&C) Farasat Iqbal was already hospitalized because of the overburdened job. Secretary Human Rights Punjab, Asim Iqbal was holding additional charge of the I&C office. Special secretary Communication and Works department Khalid Mehmood was posted as secretary special education department while his predecessor Ambreen Raza was posted as OSD. MD Punjab Text Book Board Ahmad Ali Kambo was posted as DG Khan Commissioner, a seat lying vacant since the retirement of former commissioner Yasrab Hanjra.

Former Secretary Environment Punjab, Saeed Iqbal Wahla had also died of heart attack while going home from office.

A federal officer on anonymity said that he wanted to avail long leave on the doctor’s advice because he was suffering from blood pressure because of undue responsibilities from the government.

A couple of days back the Chief Secretary Punjab Capt ® Zahid Saeed pointed out to the finance minister Dr Aysha Ghous Pasha in a meeting on resource management said that overburden of work and undue meetings were leading his officers to illness. Sources further told that the CS, ACS, Chairman P&D, SMBR and other secretaries have to attend many meetings both at the CM office and the Civil Secretariat. Many a time the officers visit their offices to attend the meetings on the holidays. They said that the practice of ‘micromanagement’ on the chief executive level, led not only to sufferings of the common man but also to the officers as well.