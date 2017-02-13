LAHORE: The city of nearly 10 million people has been a victim of terrorism strikes in which hundreds of innocent civilians and personnel of law enforcement agencies lost their lives. The people have always been resolute to move on with their daily lives without fear. They have always shown unity against terror of any kind and been active to help each other in any way they could. Yesterday’s blast was no different as people braved the possibility of second strike to help the injured move to various city hospitals for treatment. Given below is list of terror attack in Lahore:

On September 25, 2003 bomb blasts near Ichra and Minar-i-Pakistan killed six and hurt scores of people.

October 10, 2004: an explosion by a suicide bomber at a Shia Muslims mosque killed at least four people and left eight people injured.

January 10, 2008: 24 people were killed and 73 injured in a suicide attack targeted outside Lahore High Court. While in same year two powerful suicide bombings at Pakistan's Navy War College killed at least four people and injured 16.

May 27, 2009: Attack on police headquarters killed at least 35 people and injured 250.

March 08, 2010: A suicide bomber hit Federal Investigation Agency's office in the Model Town and killed 13 people and injured 90.

March 12, 2010: Two men wearing suicide vests carrying explosives blew themselves near the Royal Artillery (RA) Bazaar wounding about 100 people, mostly civilians and leaving 59 dead.

January, 25, 2011: At least 13 people were killed while 70 were injured in a suicide bomb explosion in a mourning procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) at Kerbala Gamay Shah.

July 12, 2012: Tehrik-i-Taliban terrorists stormed a police academy in wee hours killing nine police cadets.

August 01, 2012: Two bomb explosions in the fruit market area of Lahore injured 20 people.

July 07, 2013: A blast in a Food Street Anarkali killed three people and injured dozens.

October 10, 2013: A blast took place outside a restaurant in Anarkali, killing one person and injuring 16 others.

November 02, 2014: A suicide bombing took place at Wagah border targeting daily flag hoisting ceremony on Pakistan side, The attack was claimed by three rival militant groups and killed 60 people.

February 17, 2015: At least eight people were killed in a blast near Police Lines in Qila Gujar Singh area and 19 were left injured.

March 15, 2015, suicide bombers belonging to the terror outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan targeted two churches in the Christian neighborhood of Youhanabad. The attack was carried out as worshippers were gathering for Sunday mass. At least 14 people were killed in the blasts and another 70 were reported injured.

March 27, 2016: Easter Sunday of Christian community at least 75 people were killed and over 340 injured in a suicide bombing that hit the main entrance of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park. Of 75 dead, 14 were identified as Christians and the rest (61) as Muslims. Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a group affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.