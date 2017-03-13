RAWALPINDI - The police have recovered two hand grenades from a barren land in Chauntra, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation.

Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has been called which inspected the hand grenades and declared them as "rusty", sources said.

According to sources, some locals were digging their land for construction purpose when they found two hand grenades buried in the soil. They immediately informed Chauntra police which rushed to scene and took hand grenades into custody, sources said.

They added the police team called BDS for examination of the recovered hand grenades. BDS experts inspected the hand grenades and declared them as ‘rusty’ and not in position to explode.

Police have registered a case and started investigation, sources said.