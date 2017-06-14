Chairman Ihsan Ali Khosa Petarian Human Rights Organization has strongly condemned Pakistan People’s Party MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio’s comment regarding the transgender community in the Sindh Assembly.

Yesterday, in the Sindh Assembly, MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) criticized Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf by saying, “If the revolution was to be brought through dance culture then transgender persons would have their own country.” Later his words were expunged by the deputy speaker.

Chairman Petarian Human Rights Organization, Provincial Coordinator Sindh Transgender Network Ihsan Ali Khosa strongly condemned Ghulam Qadir Chandio statement by saying, “He has not only insulted the Transgender community but challenged their dignity and gender equality. He being the parliamentarian, is supposed to be talking of equal rights instead of ridiculing them.”

Ihsan Ali said, “We have written a letter to Speaker and Secretary of the Sindh Assembly and asked for an unconditional apology from the MPA, otherwise we will come out on the streets. We are working on transgender rights and a bill is being formed at the moment, then how can he say such thing about them.”

He demanded an apology on behalf of the whole transgender community, “We want Ghulam Qadir Chandio to apologies on the floor of the parliament because these people are feudal lords and they can get into personal animosity if we contact him directly.”

Punjab MPA Sadia Sohail belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) condemned Qadir Chandio’s statement by saying, “He has shown his character that they do not consider transgender as humans or citizens of Pakistan.”

Sadia further asked, “Secondly he should tell what they did in the past 30 years for Sindh? They should look at themselves before saying anything to PTI. We have brought a revolution in KP which they have not been able to do so in all these years.”

Regarding music and dance Sadia Sohail said, “Those who say that we are dancing on music, have they forgotten patriotic songs were sung during 1965 war? These songs are to revive your emotions and patriotism and there is nothing wrong in it.”