LAHORE: Pakistan Academy of Letters Lahore Chapter arranged nine free of cost workshops for new writers hailing from different colleges and universities on different genres of literature yesterday.

Genres on which nine workshops were arranged including ghazal, poem, radio and drama script writing, television drama, theatre, criticism, novel, short story. Dr Zial ul Hassan, Dr Ayub NAdeem, Shaif Ahmed Khan, Afzal Sahar, Amna Mufti, Kanwal Khoosat, Muhammad Abbas, Jamil Ahmed Adeel and Dr AMjad Tufail conducetd the workshops.

In these workshops to inspire the students towards all these genres, PAL invited celebrities of literature writing including Asghar Nadeem Syed, Hassan Askari Kazmi, Dr Sa’adat Saeed, Abdul Karim Khalid, BAqi Ahmed Puri Dr Jawad Jafri, Prof Hameeda Shaheen, Prof Humaria Irshad, Jaed Pasha, Khalid Fateh Muhammad, Salma Awan, Dr AMaara Rasheed, and Zahid Hassan.

Students from several colleges and universities attended the workshops including Education University, Oriental College, Government College University, Minhaj University, Samanabad College for Women, University of Lahore, F G Fazaia School, Lahore College for Women University, Kinnaird College, Punjab University, Government College Kasur, Govt Science College, Govt Gulberg College, DPS School Islamia College CivilLines, Islamia College Cantt, Wahdat Road College for women, Lahore Garrison Grammar School, Punjab College Lahore, Lahore Cantonment School, Mansoora College and Superior University.

All over the Punjab students attended the workshops including Dera Ghazi Khan. Students were provided with practical knowledge of all genres in workshops.

Pakistan Academy of Letters Lahore Resident Director Muhammad Asim Butt said that students from different backgrounds were provided opportunities to meet and interact with the celebrities of their respective genres in arts and literature. “These workshops will also be arranged in Multan, Karachi and Quetta,” he said.

He said through these workshops Pakistan Academy of Letters wanted to make strong ties between common person and literature and we felt that we succeeded in this regard.