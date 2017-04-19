An ex-student of Professor Tahira Abdullah said that no matter what your teacher’s religion is, they should be respected.

While speaking to The Nation an ex-student Mariam* of the professor of slain Punjab University who belonged to Ahmadiyya sect, said Prof Tahira was a wonderful human being.

“She knew her subject well and was always available for her students,” Mariam said.

“It’s shocking for us that she has been killed. She was a very liberal person and never did she discuss religion with us,” she added.

In conclusion she said, “People don’t realize teachers are assets of the country. If they are treated this way then how does this nation aim at progressing?”

The retired Punjab University professor belonging to the Ahmadi community was found murdered at her house in Lahore yesterday.

Professor Tahira of Punjab University's department of Molecular Genetics' was residing in E-block and living alone at her residence.

She is the third Ahmadi killed in three weeks. On March 30, Nobel Laureate Dr Abdus Salam’s cousin Malik Saleem Latif, a leader of the Ahmadiyya community, was shot dead in Nankana Sahib. On April 7, a veterinary doctor Ashfaq Ahmed was killed.

(*) The name has been changed to protect the identity