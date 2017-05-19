LAHORE: Iranians living in Lahore used their right to vote and casted votes in 12th Iranian presidential a contest between President Hassan Rouhani with Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

Iranians families casted their votes at Iranian Consulate from 8am to 6pm. Iranian Consul General Muhammad Hussain Bani Assadi in Iranian Consulate supervised the poll activity. It is pertinent to note that besides picking a president, Iranians are also voting to choose members of the country’s City and Village Councils.

People from 102 countries including Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, China, Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan casted their votes to elect new Iranian president.

According to estimates 56 million eligible voters expected to cast votes in Iran.

According to media reports, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was among the first to cast his vote and called on Iranians to come out and participate in voting.

Speaking after casting his vote, the Leader said, “I thank God Almighty for the blessing of democracy and people's participation in the election. This is a great blessing.”

"Our people are thankful for this blessing. You see they are participating and my advice is that more and more people participate and come to the polls at the earliest time possible."

“The destiny of the country is in the hands of the people,” said Khamenei talked to media after casting the votes.

Iranian elections are being held in the backdrop of issue including economy and nuclear deal with America. According to Iran’s election law, if no candidate manages to secure over 50 percent voters, a runoff will take place a week later.

#Iran #Election 2017- Eligible voters: around 61 million, registered voters: just over 56 million. Khamenei hopes over 40 million will vote. — Amir Taheri (@AmirTaheri4) May 19, 2017

According to media reports, election time has been extended in Iran and elsewhere in the world. Polls remained opened until 10 pm.