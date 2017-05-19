LAHORE: The Information Technology University (ITU) Punjab has finalized all arrangements to hold its 6th Robotics Expo titled “Machines of The Future: Robots” on Saturday at Arfa Software Technology Park.

Around 13 new robots will be displayed, developed by 2nd year students of ITU under the supervision of Talha Rehmani, Robotics Lead at ITU. Some of these robots include Rekhta -The Urdu word predictor and translator, Ross – The Roboceptionist, Vizo, Metallica, Saliré, Valise, Ècrivain, Payam,Rahbar, Precision, Illumaphone, Santé, and persistence of Vision - The Illusionist.

All these robots are built to address locally relevant problems of Pakistan. The event also bridges the gap between academia and the industry. Dr Umar Saif, Vice Chancellor of ITU and Chairman PITB will deliver the closing remarks.

Robotics Expo is the flagship event of ITU and a century of robots will be made under this iconic event. The idea behind this expo is to enable students to not only solve locally relevant problem by building customized robots through use of technology but also to lead Pakistan in the robotics revolution of 21st century and to present ICT solutions.