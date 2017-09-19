LAHORE: Children’s Hospital Lahore has become the first public sector hospital in the country to carryout bone marrow transplantation.

Addressing a press conference at Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, Dean Prof Masood Sadiq informed that successful bone marrow transplantation was performed on two children Bilal (2) and Aashir (4).

Flanked by Medical Director Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Project Director Bone Marrow Transplantation Dr Tahir Shamsi and leader of surgeons team Dr Mewish Faizan, he said that real sisters of both the children donated bone marrow for younger brothers.

Prof Masood Sadiq said the Children’s Hospital has become a centre of excellence with the start of training program in bone marrow transplantation for the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. It was aimed at introducing this facility in other hospitals of Punjab such as Nishtar Hospital Multan and BVH Hospital Bahawalpur.

Prof Rathore said that personal interest of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has helped achieving the goal of carrying out bone marrow transplantation. He informed that both the donors and recipients were stable. He said that the doctors at Children’s Hospital have made history by conducting successful bone marrow transplantation.

Dr Tahir Shamsi said the procedure carried out after tissue matching of real siblings. After anesthesia, 200-250 ml bone marrow obtained from donor and infused in the recipient patient, he said, adding the patients would be kept in infection free atmosphere for seven to eight weeks. He informed that after infusion, bone marrow starts producing fresh blood. He further informed that success rate of such procedure was 70 percent. He informed that so far 2000 bone marrow transplantation have been carried out in Pakistan and all were in the private sector.

Dr Mewish Faizan informed that bone marrow transplantation could treat thalassemia, A-plastic anemia and cancer. The other members of medical team included Dr Saima Farhan, Dr Nasir Bukhari, Dr Arifa, Dr Mansoor Mazari, Dr Rukhsana and the nursing staff.