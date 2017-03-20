Police on Monday said they had recovered three live hand grenades hidden inside a plastic bag from Kotli Allah Yar area in Jhelum.

Security personnel on a tip-off recovered three live hand grenades within the jurisdiction of Saddar Jhelum police station, a police spokesman told The Nation.

A heavy contingent of police headed by the station house officer reached the area and recovered the hand grenades that were neutralized by the Bomb Disposal Squad.

Law enforcement agencies also carried out raids in wake of the incident to track down the suspects but were unable to apprehend anyone in connection with the grenade incident.

Moreover, Rawalpindi police along with Rangers and Army personnel conducted search operation in limits of the airport area and apprehended seven suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

All the detainees were shifted to Sadiqabad police station for further investigation.