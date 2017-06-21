Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that minorities have played a pivotal role in the creation and development of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while meeting with MPAs Shehzad Munshi and Kanji Ram.

He said that the Punjab government will adopt coordinated strategy with consultation of all stakeholders concerned for increasing seats of minorities in the provincial assembly as well as welfare and solution of their problems through the Punjab Minorities Rights Commission Bill.

Tahir said that it has become pertinent to increase the special seats of minorities in the provincial assembly in accordance with the exact and authentic facts and figures regarding minority population so that they could be provided better facilities and legislation regarding protection of their rights could be made so as to create positive image of the country in the comity of nations.

MPA Shehzad Munshi, who had presented the bill for Minorities Rights Commission in the assembly, said all members have agreed to approve this important bill so as to make possible to provide equal rights to minorities and enhance the opportunities of progress and prosperity for minorities in the province.