LAHORE: US President Donald Trump’s latest policy statement regarding Afghanistan clearly indicates that the US will stay in the region for an indefinite period of time. Apart from saying ‘Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence and terror’ it has also warned that US will attack without warning at a place and time of its choosing. This also indicates Pakistan current status with the US.

The US policy not only highlights Pakistan/Afghanistan relations it also sheds light on US - India relationship, by laying down how US wants India to provide economic and development assistance in the region. This will be a matter of concern for Pakistan and it has been described by various analysts in their conversation with The Nation.

Former Foreign Minister Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali said: “Trump’s Afghan policy is old wine in a new bottle. This policy is bound to fail like previous ones. They have pulverized Afghanistan and are trying to put their failures on Pakistan. But they have no right to tell us what to do. It’s time they know that their policy hasfailed and stop making such blunders.”

Regarding Pakistan-US relations he said it was unfortunate that Pakistan had no foreign policy in the past four years. “While the former Army Chief General Raheel Sharif and present COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa stepped forward to resolve issues, but during this period Afghanistan did not show any interest to bring stability in the region.”

Dr. Hassan Askari Rizvi, a Pakistani political scientist and military analyst said: “According to the latest policy, America is talking about indefinite stay in Afghanistan. They will not only increase their stay but also be involved in counter terrorism activities against Taliban, Al Qaida and Daesh. Despite criticizing Pakistan and being critical of its actions, US will not abandon nor would Pakistan end its relations with US. This is the first time USA has acknowledged India’s economic and reconstruction role in Afghanistan, which of course is a threat to Pakistan.

“It is clear that the current US Afghan Policy is an extension of the post 9/11 strategic plan in AF-Pak policy only Trump has articulated the importance of adding India to the equation, perhaps to counter the growing Chinese influence in the region,” Dr Rizvi said.

Lt General Ghulam Mustafa (Retd) a defense and current affairs analyst said: “Trump has followed previous policies so there is nothing new. They have realized that they are unable to clear this mess, so they are trying to put the blame on Pakistan, which they have always been doing. They think they can end it by involving India in this, but they are highly mistaken because Pakistan cannot be excluded if they want to attain peace.”

Speaking on Pakistan’s dependence on the US he said they (US) are highly mistaken that Pakistan is still dependent on them. “They need to get over this mindset. Thirdly US wants to privatize this war which will have a very negative impact on Pakistan. It is time that Pakistan started guarding itself against what is to come than to panic on what Trump has said. We should not forget that CPEC is under process, which is a big reason for the US to stay in the region.”

Brig Farooq Hameed (Retd) Defence Analyst opined: “Pakistan should learn a lesson and ‘never fight others wars. We made the mistake of being US allies in Afghan jihad and the War on Terror. Pakistan suffered losses of over a hundred billion dollars and loss of human life. If US believes that by giving India a greater role in Afghanistan they can achieve peace then they are mistaken. Without Pakistan there can be no peace.”

Brig Farooq also shed light on US’s ‘do more’ dictation to Pakistan, “If Trump thinks that they can twist Pakistan’s arm and say ‘do more’ that’s not possible. Pakistan deserves the right to block and terminate the agreements on providing ground and air passage to NATO forces in Afghanistan. They should remember Pakistan’s response to the Salala’s incident.”

“Donald Trump has been misguided and pushed into adopting a policy which in the end has to depend on Pakistan. Only Pakistan can bring everyone to the negotiation table which includes the Afghan Taliban, Afghan Government and others including China, Russia, Iran and US,” he said.

He also pointed out that US is covertly supporting terrorists in Afghanistan. “According to our observations, US keeps asking Pakistan to do more but on the other hand they have not been able to target the sanctuaries of Mullah Fazlullah, who is wanted by Pakistan for Peshawar Army Public School attack. It seems, US is covertly supporting their activities in Afghanistan and Pakistan.”

Dr Iram Khalid, Professor Political Science Department, University of the Punjab said there are three parts that need to be focused on. “Firstly this policy is a reflection of the Pentagon thinking. Secondly, China and Iran’s role is being judged by US in the region but there is no clear message on it in the statement. Thirdly, US commanders are here to complete their task in the region with the help of India, but it has to be seen if other entities would allow India to grow.”

On Pakistan’s weakness in defending itself she said, “Trump’s statement against Pakistan is very strong, but unfortunately Pakistan has not been able to defend itself. It is time all parties, think tanks, Pakistan Embassies abroad and policy makers give a strong response to the US. There is no doubt that Pakistan has its short comings but then it does not mean US can give such statements and ignore all our sacrifices.”