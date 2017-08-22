US President Donald Trump announced new Afghan Policy today. As expected, Trump announced a rather aggressive policy deciding to increase the American Troops in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, Trump lambasted Pakistan for ‘harbouring terrorists’ on its territory stating that America cannot remain silent over 'safe havens' in Pakistan.

The Republican President is facing same challenges including Taliban and Afghan government rule across Afghanistan’s territory. Trump however did not specify the exact number of troops and time period of US military stay in Afghanistan.

The new Afghan policy by US and Trump remained center of discussion across the world and this is how twitter reacts to it.

