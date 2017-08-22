US President Donald Trump announced new Afghan Policy today. As expected, Trump announced a rather aggressive policy deciding to increase the American Troops in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, Trump lambasted Pakistan for ‘harbouring terrorists’ on its territory stating that America cannot remain silent over 'safe havens' in Pakistan.

The Republican President is facing same challenges including Taliban and Afghan government rule across Afghanistan’s territory. Trump however did not specify the exact number of troops and time period of US military stay in Afghanistan.

The new Afghan policy by US and Trump remained center of discussion across the world and this is how twitter reacts to it.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani welcomed the policy:

On behalf of the Afghan govt and people, I welcome the decision made by Pre. @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/00saLxz3nA — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) August 22, 2017

Senator Sherry Rehman calls it 'old policy'





US policy on Afghanistan doesn't sound new.But the admin is new and its tactical plus geostrategic moves amplify old dogma to new levels — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 22, 2017





I'm sorry, but others need to "do more " in Afghanistan, not Pakistan. Guess we were ok as long as the supply lines were needed. Moving on — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 22, 2017

PTI Chairman Imran Khan calls it 'a lesson for Pakistan'



This shd teach Pak once and for all a valuable lesson: never to fight others wars for the lure of dollars. https://t.co/YUIih5kXEU — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 22, 2017





We fought 2 wars in Afghanistan at the US behest paying heavy human and economic costs both times. We sacrificed 70000 Pak lives in US WOT https://t.co/la4x0M9nTW — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 22, 2017





MQM leader Raza Abidi says US concern is 'CEPC not terrorism'

Trump is asking Pakistan to "Do More" by further strengthening its ties with India in Afghanistan. The concern for US is CEPC not terrorism. — Syed Ali Raza Abidi (@abidifactor) August 22, 2017

Iran-India-Aghan triangle is circling #Pakistan time to review our #foreign policy. — Afzal Janjua (@Afzaljanjua) June 13, 2016





President Donald Trump moves from ‘AfPak’ to ‘AfPakIndia’ https://t.co/SDZgRKulJ4 via @IndianExpress — Vinay Rudrapatna (@Vishwaamitra) August 22, 2017





What needs to be reviewed is the country's bankrupt Afghan policy & get rid of Taliban albatross. Peace with Afg will boost Pak security. https://t.co/k5CRspLiVH — Afrasiab Khattak (@a_siab) August 22, 2017





*Get the Taliban to negotiate



*Root out Afghan corruption



*Force Pakistan to change



*No open-ended commitment



All part of "new" policy — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) August 22, 2017





Fight forever and call it victory — our current Afghan policy.



Great @attackerman read https://t.co/AEy2tc4wF7 — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 22, 2017





Trump's Afghan policy basically says, 'We have failed in Afghanistan so lets blame another of their neighboring country to hide our flaws." — ازمر (@Staaplaarr) August 22, 2017





US policy ignores that nearly 70% funds for Taliban come from opium, production increased 40% in 2016 alone. The fight is in Afghanistan https://t.co/UKKVENUss9 — Hassan Akbar (@hass_akbr) August 22, 2017





RT : Trump's new Afghan policy confirms that USA was not comfortable with ex PM Nawaz Sharif's vision of extending ties with China… — Najaf Awan (@najafawan786) August 22, 2017





@realDonaldTrump articulated far more coherent Afghan policy than @POTUS44 It's still unwinnable but at least his policy makes it unloseable — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 22, 2017





Trump Afghan Speech VIII: Trump Afghan Policy is more like a Yo YO and Punjie Jumps not seen since the infamous days of the Vietnam War. — Adnan Darwash (@AdnanDarwash) August 22, 2017



