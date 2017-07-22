LAHORE: In view of increasing ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, Aaghaz-e-Dosti (AeD) has appealed to the governments of Pakistan and India to establish a mechanism to stop the violations and killings in the disputed Kashmiri state.

“We believe being a cross-border friendship initiative that our appeal for a complete ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir reflects desire of thousands of people who wish to have peace and tranquility in our region,” the organisation said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

The statement pointed out that a large number of people, especially young generations, were involved in contributing efforts for a peaceful future through Aaghaz-e-Dosti. “We believe that differences and disputes between the countries should not take violent turn and should be resolved mutually through dialogues and other ways of diplomacy without claiming lives of civilians as well as soldiers,” the statement said.

“We are concerned over the forced migration of Kashmiri people on both sides of the divided Kashmiri state due to shelling and to avoid deaths and injuries. We observe that both sides claim as ceasefire violation but it seems that no one is taking a break.”

In Pakistan, approximately 60% of population is under 30 years of age while 41% of the age group is under 20 in India, according to recent

reports. The data shows that how efficiently both the countries need to revive their priorities towards mutual peace and focused development.

“Even coming together for development and to provide access to their population for larger benefits through trade, travel, educational and healthcare partnerships can generate ample opportunities in Pakistan and India. Both the countries have large number of children and they have every right to breathe in an atmosphere where there is no violence and no hatred,” the Aaghaz-e-Dosti said.

“We believe that the governments and policymakers on both the sides the have potential to take positive steps like they did in the past. We observe that the coordination and desire for peace on both the sides was a key that has brought ceasefire agreement in 2003,” the

statement pointed out.

“We appeal both the sides to find out ways to resolve their conflicts and take concrete steps to stop violation.” In the current scenario, both the governments have opportunity to take steps for peace that would be remembered by millions of people and would create history.