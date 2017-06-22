Lailatul Qadr is being observed across the country, including Lahore, with reverence and fervor, amid elaborate security arrangements.

As per Islamic scholars, worship on Lailatul Qadr is equal to praying for 1,000 months. Allah Almighty has not revealed the exact timings of the night and directed Muslims to find it on all odd nights in last Ashra of Ramazan which are: 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29. Scholars, however, believe the night mostly falls on Ramazan 27.

Thousands of worshipers spent night at mosques in search of Lailatul Qadar. Women offer nawafils and recite Holy Quran at houses.

Major mosques make special arrangements for the faithful to spend all night while praying for blessings and forgiveness of Allah Almighty. Milad, Zikr, Quran Khwani and religious discussion are arranged at extensively decorated and illuminated mosques. Besides mosques, some streets and houses are also profusely lit.

Badshahi Mosque, Behjria Town Mosque, Data Darbar Mosque, Masjid Qadsia, Mansora Mosque, Jamia Naeemia, Jamia Ashrafia, Minhajul Quran Mosque and other mosques arrange sermons of known scholars for the faithful who stay awake in search of Lailatul Qadar.

After completion of recitation of the Holy Quran at traveh, sweet are distributed among faithful.

Special prayers are offered for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, success of ongoing operation against terrorism, freedom of Kashmir and Palestine.