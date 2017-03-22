'Every dog has it day' is a phrase used to say every down has an up. When we talk of loyalty, caring, security, and love we give examples of dogs. Every living being has a right to live and dogs are living beings as well. Recently animal rights activists protested in front of Karachi Press Club to express displeasure at Karachi Municipal Committee and Cantonment Board Clifton culling of stray dogs in a brutal manner.

The demonstrators were voicing their concern over KMS and CBC culling dogs by placing poisoned meat in different areas of Karachi, which when eaten by the dogs killed them. Due to this poisoned meat dogs suffer for between 30 minutes to 24 hours before they die.

The demonstrators also spoke of a video that has gone viral on social media in which Doctor Muzna Ebrahim a TV actress described how three of her four pye-dogs that she had adopted were poisoned by the KMC teams. She described how they breathed their last in front of her and she was totally helpless. After her video, a number of celebrities came forward with their message against killing of dogs in such a manner.

Sohail Javed, the director of the video, pointed out that no one knows where or how safely the bodies of these dogs are discarded; nor is anyone aware of potential diseases that could be spread as a result. A number of Animal Rights Organizations which include MAD School, Bezabaan Animal Care, PAWS, Todd’s Welfare Society among others, joined hands to bring forward their concerns.

Muzna Ebrahim speaking to The Nation said, “We understand that rabid dogs shouldn’t be roaming about. But there are more peaceful ways of putting them to sleep, instead of giving them ‘Nuxvomica’ a medicine that is mixed in food and kills them when ingested.”

She further said, “Our teams can assist KMC and other such departments by neutering, spaying and putting a collar on such dogs so they can be identified as ‘not to be killed.’ Vaccinations can be provided by us, so they can be put to sleep in a more peaceful way.”

Muhammad Maswood Alam, Senior Director KMC who was also present at the protest said, “There is a lot of work that needs to be done in this field. We (authorities and activists) can sit together and discuss possibilities to resolve the issue.” He was of the view that people complain about rabid and stray dogs in their areas, and a number of cases were reported where children and elders died due dog bites. We can’t ignore their complaints too,” he said.

The Karachi civil society plans to resolve this issue with the help of KMC and CBC was presented to Mr. M MaswoodAlam. He assured the activists that KMC would look into the matter and organize a meeting with civil society representatives. Asad Ali, a vet, pledged to spay and neuter 50 dogs for free while Isma Gheewala also offered to neuter and spay each dog for Rs 2,500.The activists also said that some sort of shelter homes will also be required so that the dogs can be treated and recovered from neutering and vaccination, after which they can be set free.

Dr Syeda Shazia Hamid, an activist, said, “We have spoken to the Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar and he has promised to help our cause. Our aim is to get vaccinations from the government at cheaper rates and put rabid dogs to sleep, with the help of KMC and CBC, instead of giving them poisoned food.”

Dr Rohail Qasim came with his dog which he had adopted even though it was a stray. He said, “We already had a couple of dogs when she turned up as a pup one day. Everyone said that she is not pretty and should be given away. People want a breed dog, as it’s in fashion, but no one realizes how these dogs get neglected.”

Imtiaz Alam a shopkeeper said, “There are a number of areas where dogs are in abundance otherwise it is not such a big issue. People also want to get rid of their responsibilities and will not teach their children what Islam says about treatment to animals. Dr Javed Ghamdi, an Islamic scholar, has explained beautifully how dogs are not haram and how we are supposed to behave with them. However we do not pay heed to such talks and continue to believe in word of mouth stories.”

Katrina Hussain a journalist addressing the crowd said, “Please show me one place where the Quran or ah’hadis where killing a dog is mentioned. Don’t play with mother nature.”

A similar protest was held at Lahore, attended by a large number of people holding placards against killing pye-dogs in an inhumane manner. They joined their voices with the protest with dog lovers all over the country to stop this activity.