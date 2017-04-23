The children of Shama and Shehzad, the couple who was tortured and burnt in a Kot Radha Kishan kiln, are performing well in school and have been upgraded to another class. Suleiman goes in to grade one and Sonia goes to grade Prep. Their principal and teachers are extremely pleased with their progress.

Shama and Shehzad, the ill-fated Christian couple, were brutally tortured and burnt to death in a furnace of a brick kiln over an alleged blasphemy accusation in Kot Radha Kishan, in Nov 2014. Both Suleiman and Sonia witnessed their parents endure these barbaric acts of violence.

The Cecil & Iris Chaudhry Foundation (CICF) are thrilled to receive the final examination results of Suleiman and Sonia, as CICF had taken the responsibility to educate all the three children of Shama and Shehzad. They posted on social media their pictures and results.

The two older children Suleiman and Sonia have been studying at an English medium Convent school in Lahore since January 2015. CICF bears all their education related expenses which include; school fees, books and stationary, uniforms, private tuition, transportation, extra-circular activities and any other miscellaneous expenses that are required. A stipend is also paid to their grandfather for their general wellbeing. The youngest child Poonam too has also joined school from March 2017 in Playgroup.

The children visited The CICF Office to celebrate their promotion into new classes and to celebrate Easter.

President of CICF Michelle Chaudhry spoke to The Nation and said, “When we met these kids they were in total shock especially the two elder ones as they had witnessed their parents being burnt alive. The only thing Sonia use to say was ‘they burnt ama and baba.’ Suleiman kept talking about his family. It took them almost a year and a half to get out of that phase. Now they have settled and are performing well in school.”

Michelle also said, “When we brought these here, a custody case was being fought by the parent’s families. Both the sides wanted to keep them but Shama’s father was given the custody and they are happy with him.”

She also said, “We have taken the responsibility to educate these children as it is the least we can do; we strongly believe in the power of education and the fact that education provides protection and brings about change, and that is exactly what we want for these vulnerable children.”