LAHORE: The fifth edition of Lahore Literary Festival will now be held on February 25 and 26. The venue of festival has been changed from Lahore Arts Council to Avari Hotel in the wake of DHA blast due to which eight people were killed yesterday.

The Punjab government has given go ahead to the organizers of LLF to hold the event. The LLF media coordinator Benazir Shah told The Nation that the festival’s venue has been changed as per Punjab government’s request as there were security risks at Alhamra.

Benazir said prior to the government’s formal request they had already squeezed the three-day festival to two-day event (Saturday and Sunday).

Previously all arrangements were made at Lahore Arts Council, The Mall, LLF on their official twitter handle ‏@lhrlitfest tweeted that ‘we are awaiting a final go ahead from the Govt of Punjab; as of now everything as per the regular course.’ In another tweet LLF ‘we have nothing planned on Friday for public information.’

A formal dinner in honor of guests will be hosted by LLF today (Friday).

As international writers, literary personalities and people of intellect are already in the city or are on their way to attend the LLF, it was difficult to postpone the festival. It is pertinent to mention, some of the international panelists and speakers were already in the country as they participated in Karachi Literary Festival.

The opening ceremony will be held at 9 am. Thirteen session and three book launches will be held on Day-1 (Saturday). Opening session of Day-1 titled ‘Not a Nice Man at All’ with panelists Monty Pythpmn’s and Micheal Pallin. Fiction writer Kamila Shamsie will moderate the session.

A session on Pakistan’s renowned and celebrated artist Shaki Ali will also be held titled ‘Naya Daur: Shakir Ali and the Lahore Art Circle’ with Samina Iqbal, Nayyar Ali Dada and Salima Hasmiand Smone Willie in panel discussion.

Another session titled ‘A question of Order and the Return of Strongmen’ with Ahmed Rashid, Basharat Peer, Nermeen Sheikh and Clie llhan in the panel discussion also held on Day-1.

A session on Pakistani cinema titled ‘Unspooling Pakistani Cinema’ with Ali Khan, Ali Nobl Ahmed and NAsreen Rehaman in the penal discussion.

‘Today in Fake News’, session will be held on Day-1 with panelists including Max Rodarbeck, Najam Sethi, Nermeen Sheikh and Rameeza Majid Nizami with Fasih Ahmed as moderator.

A book launch session of ‘The curse of Mohenjo Daro’ written by Maha Khan Phillips will also be held. The writer will talk about her book with Naazish Attaullah.

A session on a recently launched book on Indus water titled ‘Divided Rivers Indus and Tributaries’ written by Danial Halnes with Tahir Kamran will also be held.