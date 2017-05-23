The mother of a girl who was stabbed 23 times in broad daylight on Davis Road last year says around 70 lawyers are always harassing us when we visit the court for hearings. She has appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to provide justice.

Khadija Siddiqi, a student of LLB at The Institute of Legal Studies, was stabbed on May 3, 2016 - by Shah Hussain - son of a senior and influential advocate, Tanvir Hashmi.

Her case was to be heard in a local court in Lahore today but due to the transfer of the original judge and unavailability of the second judge the case has been postponed till June 7.

“The lawyers’ community is harassing us, so how will my daughter get justice,” said the mother.

In Khadija’s words, the incident has left a scar on her soul. “I have been raising this issue since a long time but I have not received the support I need. This proves how everyone takes such issues, even ladies,” she added.

Regarding the culprit who stabbed her, she said, “His father has strong ties with Pakistan Peoples Party’s Jahangir Badar. Being from the lawyer’s field he has links in the lawyers’ fraternity too.”

Security would still be an issue for Khadija as she will be appearing for her exams tomorrow and that too in the same hall where the accused will be present.

But the case, stuck in a limbo for a year, has caught the attention of many. Uzma Bukhari, a PML-N member of the Punjab Assembly, says she will accompany Khadija to the examination hall.

Few days ago, MPA Uzma Bukhari raised Khadija’s case in the Punjab Provincial Assembly,where she had to walkout in protest when she was not being heard by the Speaker of the Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal.

In the assembly she had stated that Khadija Siddiqi, who was stabbed 23 times by her class fellow, was looking towards us for justice. Justice needs to be provided soon, otherwise there will be many more Khadijas. While the Speaker of the house said that your voice has been heard but present a resolution or motion on.

While speaking to The Nation Uzma Bukhari said, “No one is ready to talk in the assembly about this case. The speaker also turned his face away when I was speaking about it and said bring a resolution and then we will see to it. Why are we not willing to help girls like Khadija out? She should be provided justice at all cost. We should stand with her to show solidarity because she is taking a stand against very strong people. This should be taken a movement like all other countries.”

Uzma Bukhari is a criminal lawyer, she plans of giving her power of attorney in Khadija’s case too. MPA further said that she would go with Khadija and sit outside her examination hall for moral support. “I will go and sit there to support her, if that boy can come with his goons then why can’t we go to support Khadija.”

When Khadija was told that MPA Uzma Bukhari will be sitting outside the examination hall she was moved and at the verge of tears. Khadija Siddiqi while speaking to The Nation said, “I salute Mam Uzma for her courage. She has been a very big support for me. If even one person speaks for me it gives me the strength to fight this battle.”She further said, “I have been raising this issue since a long time but I have not received the support I needed. This proves how everyone takes such issues lightly, even ladies.”

Security is a concern but Khadija says Tahmina Durrani has provided me security since a long time. “I’ve been provided with security for all my movements, esp during examinations.” Khadija’s family very stressed but are supporting her in this battle. “My sister does not show it but she is very disturbed due to the incident,” said Khadija.

MPA Sadia Sohail while speaking to The Nation commented on Khadija’s case and Uzma Bukhari’s debate in the Provincial Assembly. “All daughters are equal for us and they should be provided with justice as soon as possible. Women need to be provided with security.But the surprising point is, she comes from a family of lawyers why can’t she or someone from her family take Khadija’s case? Secondly she is from the government, why can’t she ask the Chief Minister to take this issue up. It’s extremely sad that when we talk of the same lawless situation, these people condemn us but today they too are speaking of it.”

Sadia said, “The speaker of the assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal had asked her to bring forward a resolution in Khadija’s case, so it could be implemented.”

MPA Pakistan People’s Party Faiza Malik while speaking to The Nation said, “We applaud Uzma Bukhari for raising this issue but her husband is an advisor to the CM Punjab. He can easily talk to the CM and tell him of the case. The unfortunate part is the government is involved in protecting the influential. The CM is always going for a photoshoot when such incidents happen then why did he not go to Khadija’s house?”